New mural planned for parks and rec building

The Jackson County Tourism Council’s ongoing mural project is getting ready to add another mural, with plans to decorate the side wall of Holton’s Parks and Recreation Department building with a depiction of the founding of the city and the Battle of the Spurs, the Holton City Commission learned on Monday.

Commissioners gave tourism council chairperson Suzette McCord-Rogers the green light to go ahead with plans for the mural, which will be painted on the side of the Parks and Rec building at 211 W. Fifth St. in Holton, in the alley, extending what McCord-Rogers said was “a very happy partnership” with the department and its director, Mike Reichle.

The Tourism Council has overseen the development and painting of other murals in Holton and in the county, including the “Holton” mural on the side of a building on the northwest corner of Holton’s Town Square and a mural on the side of the Prairie Lake public restrooms in honor of the Prairie Lake Pickin’ Party, both painted by local artist Katie Morris, and the naturescape on the side of the Jackson County Museum building painted by Wichita artist Lindsey Kernodle.

Now, McCord-Rogers said, the tourism council is looking at “a big mural” — one that may be painted “in segments” like the Jackson County Museum mural, she said — that depicts the founding of Holton and the Battle of the Spurs, a subject she said is “near and dear to my heart.” The mural is expected to cost $4,000 to $5,000, she said, with all expenses to be paid by the tourism council.

Commissioners expressed their support for the proposed mural, stating the positive impact they have had on the area.

“All the murals, I think, enhance our community so much,” commissioner Marilyn Watkins said. “I think it’s a great idea.”

In other business on Monday, commissioners met with Janette Hammack, assistant director of the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, to discuss the Chamber’s plan to upgrade the “digital billboard” at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 (Arizona Avenue) and Kansas Highway 16 (Fourth Street).

