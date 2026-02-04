New Jackson Hewitt office now open

For the past few years, Jackson Hewitt has offered income tax preparation services at a kiosk in the Walmart store in Holton.

But recently, the company has opened an office in Holton just off the Square, and a pair of Holton natives have returned to Holton to help keep things going smoothly at the office.

Elizabeth Bell is the franchisee of the new Jackson Hewitt office, and her older sister, Natalie Barnett, a 1982 graduate of Holton High School, is the office manager. They’re the daughters of Larry and Katie Lutz, who formerly owned and operated Lutz Department Store in Holton before becoming successful realtors in the Topeka area.

Bell, who went on to graduate from Washburn Rural High School before earning her law degree and becoming a certified public accountant, said she’s been “doing taxes for a long time,” and she brings her experience to Holton-area residents who want to make sure their taxes are done right.

“I can handle the business side of things, business returns and accounting services,” Bell said. “And if there are issues with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), I can take care of those. But Jackson Hewitt mainly handles the individual side.”

One major issue that people will face when preparing their income tax returns for this year involves the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which Bell said has the potential to cause some confusion this tax season.

