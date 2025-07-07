New Holton athletic director to do some work remotely

Holton USD 336’s new athletic director will be doing some work remotely during his first year with the district, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be managing all high school sports and other activities from a distance, Holton superinten­dent Trevor Ashcraft said.

Bowe Behymer, who was hired by the USD 336 Board of Educa­tion last month, will be working both on and off-site in the district while working on his administrative certificate, Ashcraft said.

“He plans to be onsite (in per­son) about two-thirds of the year, prioritizing his presence at home athletic events,” Ashcraft said of Behymer. “This hybrid approach will allow Bowe to effectively manage the extensive paperwork, planning and communication re­quired for the athletic director’s role, much of which can be accom­plished remotely.”

Ashcraft said Behymer — taking over for Brandan Giltner, who retired after serving as athletic director and assistant high school principal here for three years — can handle contracts, notifica­tions, correspondence involving coaches and officials, confirmation emails and other work related to game officials remotely.

Behymer and his family currently live in Utah, where he is a special education teacher, coach and assistant athletic director at Bonneville High School, but he is a native Kansan, having graduated from Beloit High School in 2013. He also had teaching and coaching positions at Rossville and Buhler before moving to Utah.

“He and his family have strong roots in northeast Kansas,” Ashcraft said of Behymer. “They are looking forward to being closer to friends and family in the Topeka area, especially after welcoming their first child two months ago.”

Ashcraft also noted that Behymer has rented an apartment in Holton, where he will stay when he is onsite.

Behymer will be onsite full-time starting with the 2026-27 school year, after his family has officially made its move to Holton, Ashcraft said, noting that Behymer’s wife will be starting at Holton Community Hospital as a physician in June of 2026 and that they “will begin house-hunting next spring.”

