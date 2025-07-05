New dentist joining Holton Dental

Holton Dental is adding a new dentist to the business this summer.

Dr. Trent Roth will join the staff of Holton Dental this June. Dr. Roth will graduate from The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Lincoln next week.

The business is owned by Dr. Alex Gilliland and his wife, Taige. Dr. Samantha Rieschick also serves as a dentist at the clinic, which is located at 1100 Columbine Dr. next to Holton Community Hospital.

A native of Columbus, Neb., Roth said his own personal experiences with dentists drew him into the field.

“I was in and out of dental care for orthodontics, and I had a really good experience. I like science so I decided to pursue dentistry,” Dr. Roth said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of helping to improve someone’s life.”

Roth completed his undergraduate degree in biology and health science at Wayne State College in Nebraska.

He will graduate from the UNMC College of Dentistry next week in general dentistry.

“My approach to treating patients is that I want to make them comfortable. I’m going to do what is best for them,” he said.

