New burn permits required for 2024

Jackson County residents are reminded that their current burn permit expires at the start of the New Year.

County residents are required to obtain a new free burn permit for 2024 as the county’s current permits expire on Sunday.

Since 2015, county burn permits expire every two years on Dec. 31 of every odd year (2021, 2023, 2025, etc...).

Between 2008 and 2015, a resident’s burn permit did not expire unless their phone number changed. Prior to 2008, burn permits expired every year.

Residents must apply for the new burn permits in person since they must be signed, it was reported.

The permits are available at any Jackson County fire department; however, the Holton Fire Department, located at the Holton Public Safety Office at 301 W. Fourth St., is the only department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Requiring the permits to be reissued every two years helps the county keep up to date on each permit holder’s phone number and address, it was reported.

Residents are reminded that prior to burning, they must call the Holton Public Safety Office at 364-3123 each time to get permission to conduct an open burn. Open burns must be ignited within one hour after the permit holder receives approval from the safety office since the weather can change quickly in Kansas.

After a fire is out, residents must call and report that information to the Holton Public Safety Office, too.

A resident’s burn permit automatically expires if their phone number changes. Burning is not allowed when a county wide burn ban has been declared. Fire chiefs may also suspend open burning in their districts at any time.