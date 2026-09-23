Netawaka-Whiting UMC News

Sunday, Sept. 20 was a beautiful morning as the congregations of Whiting and Netawaka United Methodist Churches met at Whiting UMC. Marilyn Banaka played “Surely The Presence Of The Lord” as Helen Edwards served as acolyte. Pastor Angela welcomed all and gave the announcements. There is one more Sunday to bring items for the JCMA food pantry.

Songs sung on Sunday morning were “Crown Him With Many Crowns” and “Lift Every Voice And Sing” and the prayer response hymn was “And Are We Yet Alive.”

Mike Edwards read the Old Testament reading from Jonah 3:10-4:11 and Pastor Angela read the New Testament reading from Philippians 1:21-30. Pastor Angela compared Jonah, who complained and didn’t want to save the people of Ninevah, with Paul, who was in prison, but who didn’t complain and still did God’s work while in prison. Let Paul be our example and remember our work is not done. There is always someone who needs God’s love and grace.

Joys shared were Michael Robertson turning 18 last week and the wedding of McKenzie Curtis, granddaughter of Marcia Robertson. Concerns shared were for the family of Alyssa Mullins, who died in a car accident. Also, sympathy for the families of Jim Cashman and Frank Gray, who both died last week.

The closing hymn was “We’ve A Story To Tell The Nations,” followed by the benediction. The postlude was “We Are The Church.”