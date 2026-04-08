Netawaka fitness center continues to thrive

“A place like this does not exist anywhere else in the country, un­der the circumstances.”

That’s how Scott Steffes de­scribes the uniqueness that the Netawaka Family Fitness Center provides in a northern Jackson County community of less than 150 — a full-service, 30,000-square-foot fitness center with an 8,000-square foot indoor pool, modern exercise equipment, a full-sized indoor basketball court and areas for community gatherings and workouts.

What’s even more amazing to Steffes and the people of northeast­ern Kansas who utilize the facility is that it’s still going strong after more than a decade — and remem­ber, that’s a decade that saw a pan­demic disrupting life for everyone, whether they live in a town like Netawaka or a city hundreds of times its size.

“This facility has come through a lot. A whole lot,” says Steffes, who has been the general manager of Netawaka Family Fitness Center for 10 years. “And for it to still be here to this day, that’s just a testa­ment to the wonderful people who come here.”

Now, the center — which has been operating as a non-profit fa­cility since it opened in September of 2013 — is in the midst of rais­ing funds for internal improve­ments, including upgraded HVAC equipment to provide comfort to members during extreme heat and cold and protect the pool area, in­sulation improvements and new doors that Steffes estimated in the neighborhood of $75,000.

“When you’re a non-profit with no ownership and no benefactor, and when you live out here in a ru­ral area with no proximity to a ma­jor city, it’s tough,” Steffes said of efforts to raise the funds to make those improvements. But there have been some fund-raising ef­forts, such as the center’s partici­pation in the Jackson County Com­munity Foundation’s annual Thoughtful Giving Day event.

The facility has grown from an idea that a community like Netawaka and its members could support a facility that was original­ly thought would be half its present 30,000-square-foot size into a state-of-the-art facility that Steffes said currently serves a membership of more than 1,000 that covers about a 40-mile radius from Netawaka.

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