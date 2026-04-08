Home / News / Netawaka fitness center continues to thrive
Shown from left to right, are Netawaka Family Fitness Center assistant manager Mary Williams, fitness center manager Scott Steffes and Danica Haverkamp, clinic manager for Rehab Visions, which leases space at the fitness center. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Netawaka fitness center continues to thrive

Wed, 04/08/2026 - 13:59 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

“A place like this does not exist anywhere else in the country, un­der the circumstances.”

That’s how Scott Steffes de­scribes the uniqueness that the Netawaka Family Fitness Center provides in a northern Jackson County community of less than 150 — a full-service, 30,000-square-foot fitness center with an 8,000-square foot indoor pool, modern exercise equipment, a full-sized indoor basketball court and areas for community gatherings and workouts.

What’s even more amazing to Steffes and the people of northeast­ern Kansas who utilize the facility is that it’s still going strong after more than a decade — and remem­ber, that’s a decade that saw a pan­demic disrupting life for everyone, whether they live in a town like Netawaka or a city hundreds of times its size.

“This facility has come through a lot. A whole lot,” says Steffes, who has been the general manager of Netawaka Family Fitness Center for 10 years. “And for it to still be here to this day, that’s just a testa­ment to the wonderful people who come here.”

Now, the center — which has been operating as a non-profit fa­cility since it opened in September of 2013 — is in the midst of rais­ing funds for internal improve­ments, including upgraded HVAC equipment to provide comfort to members during extreme heat and cold and protect the pool area, in­sulation improvements and new doors that Steffes estimated in the neighborhood of $75,000.

“When you’re a non-profit with no ownership and no benefactor, and when you live out here in a ru­ral area with no proximity to a ma­jor city, it’s tough,” Steffes said of efforts to raise the funds to make those improvements. But there have been some fund-raising ef­forts, such as the center’s partici­pation in the Jackson County Com­munity Foundation’s annual Thoughtful Giving Day event. 

The facility has grown from an idea that a community like Netawaka and its members could support a facility that was original­ly thought would be half its present 30,000-square-foot size into a state-of-the-art facility that Steffes said currently serves a membership of more than 1,000 that covers about a 40-mile radius from Netawaka.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "April 1, 2026" under "E-Editions."

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Holton, KS 66436
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