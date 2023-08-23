Neighborhood Revitalization Plan amendment hearing scheduled

A hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, in the Jackson County Commission meeting room to discuss amending the county’s current Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, it has been reported.

During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, the commissioners approved a motion to set a hearing to update the plan to include higher tax rebates for some properties.

In 2018, county officials re-established the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, which currently offers five years of tax rebates on residential improvements valued at $15,000 or more and seven years of tax rebates for improvements to commercial properties in the county.

Earlier this year, the commissioners and County Counselor Lee Hendricks discovered that the wording of the county’s current Neighborhood Revitalization Plan isn’t meant for new construction on empty lots but to repair or replace dilapidated structures in the county.

The commissioners and Hendricks have been working on amending the program so that more people can benefit. They’ve also met with representatives from area cities who have requested higher and longer tax rebates for those who build or revitalize homes within city limits in the county.

On recommendation of city officials, the commissioners are proposing seven years of tax rebates on:

* New homes built within city limits.

* Existing homes that are being revitalized within city limits or within the unincorporated (rural) areas of the county.

The proposed tax rebates include a 95 percent tax rebate in both the first and second years, a 75 percent rebate in both the third and fourth years, a 55 percent rebate in the fifth year, a 35 percent rebate in the sixth year and a 25 percent rebate in the seventh year.

