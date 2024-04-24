Home / News / Mother's Day Youth Essay Contest Announced

Mother's Day Youth Essay Contest Announced

Wed, 04/24/2024 - 15:01 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The Holton Recorder is hosting its 17th annual Mother’s Day Youth Essay Contest. The theme of the essay contest is “Why My Mother Is A Superhero.” Essays are due Friday, May 3. 

The top winning essay in each of the three age divisions will be published in the Wednesday, May 8, edition of The Holton Recorder along with a photo of the mother and child.

Winning essays will be selected from three age group divisions – grade school, middle school and high school. All area students are encouraged to participate. 

Essays should be typed and be no more than 500 words. Please include your name, age, hometown, your mother’s name and phone number. 

Essays can be sent to The Holton Recorder at holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net, hand-delivered to our office at 109 W. Fourth St. or mailed to P.O. Box 311, Holton, KS 66436.

The Holton Recorder is hosting its 17th annual Mother’s Day Youth Essay Contest. The theme of the essay contest is “Why My Mother Is A Superhero.” Essays are due Friday, May 3. 

The top winning essay in each of the three age divisions will be published in the Wednesday, May 8, edition of The Holton Recorder along with a photo of the mother and child.

Winning essays will be selected from three age group divisions – grade school, middle school and high school. All area students are encouraged to participate. 

Essays should be typed and be no more than 500 words. Please include your name, age, hometown, your mother’s name and phone number. 

Essays can be sent to The Holton Recorder at holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net, hand-delivered to our office at 109 W. Fourth St. or mailed to P.O. Box 311, Holton, KS 66436.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media