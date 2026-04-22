Morse hired as new HES principal; Truelove leaving HHS

With the departure of Jeremy Truelove, principal at Holton High School, at the end of this school term, USD 336 will have new principals at two of its three attendance centers next year. Truelove has served the district three years and had been given a one-year extension on his contract with the district at the February school board meeting.

At its meeting here Monday evening at the district office, the board approved the “separation of employment” with Truelove. The board does not distinguish between voluntary separations (resignations) and involuntary separations and no letter of resignation from Truelove was available.

The board also approved “separations of employment” Monday evening with nine teachers in the district - two from the high school and seven from the elementary school - at the end of the school term.

The board also voted to approve the hiring of Erin Mahan Morse as the new principal at Holton Elementary School. Morse will take the place of Principal Taylor Dunham who is leaving the district at the end of this school term after three years.

Dunham announced his departure from USD 336 last month as did Assistant Principal at Holton Elementary School Carrie Davis, who has served the district three years also.

According to a news release from the district this morning, Morse currently serves as a district behavior specialist for Emporia Public Schools, where she leads district-wide efforts to strengthen behavior systems, support Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) and improve outcomes for students across multiple buildings. In this role, Morse works closely with administrators, teachers and families to implement data-driven practices and build consistent, supportive school environments.

Morse is widely recognized for her steady and student-centered approach to leadership, according to the news release. Colleagues describe her as calm under pressure, a strong communicator and a leader who listens first and works collaboratively to find solutions. She has extensive experience supporting complex student needs, guiding professional learning for educators and partnering with families to improve outcomes for children.

Morse holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and a master’s degree in special education from Kansas State University, along with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is licensed in building leadership and elementary education.

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