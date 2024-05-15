Morrow, Lee seek county attorney's position

Republicans Bethany Lee of Holton and Jeff Morrow of Topeka have both filed for the county attorney position, which will be included in the primary and general elections, it has been reported.

Lee has been a licensed attorney since 2012, serving 11 of those years as a prosecutor.

She is currently a deputy county attorney with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, where she said she’s prosecuted high level felony cases, including homicides, drug distribution and sex cases.

“For the past 11 years, I’ve prosecuted crimes in both Jefferson and Shawnee counties. My family and I live in Holton, and Jackson County is our home,” Lee said. “Prosecutors have a duty to prosecute crimes to help keep communities safe and bring justice to victims who have been wronged. In the past 11 years, my focus has been that, and I’m ready to bring my focus and experience home to Jackson County.”

Morrow currently serves as the county attorney, and he was appointed to fill Shawna Miller’s unexpired term in May 2022.

Morrow previously served as the assistant county attorney under Miller. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Hayden High School and earned a criminal justice degree and a juris doctorate from Washburn University. During his third year of law school, he interned at the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office.

Incumbent Tim Morris recently filed for the position one seat on the Holton City Commission. Those positions are nonpartisan, it was reported.

Candidates seeking city and county positions in the election must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Courthouse.

The deadline to file as a Democrat or Republican candidate is noon on Monday, June 3, it was reported. This is also the deadline to change your party affiliation for the primary election, it was reported.

The deadline to file as an Independent candidate for the general election is at noon on Aug. 5, it was reported.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “May 8, 2024” under “E-Editions.”