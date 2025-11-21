More than 900 write-ins counted in recent election

More than 900 Jackson County residents were written in as candidates for city, school board and Meadowlark Extension Board positions during the general election last week.

A total of 20 provisional ballots were cast and will be reviewed when the Jackson County Commissioners canvas the results of the election at 10 a.m. on Friday in the commission meeting room. Once the results are canvassed, they will become official.

The unofficial election results and write-in votes, so far, include:

Holton City Commission Position Two: Incumbent Clara Ann Lovvorn was re-elected with 434 votes.

Write-in candidates for this position included Mason Baum (37 votes), Duane Kimmi (two votes), Willy Wilson (two votes), Mike Jones (two votes), Dylan Aeschliman (two votes), Bryan Shupe (two votes) and one vote each for Sharon Wilson, Rex Larrison, Pat Fontaine, Miles Kramer, Janet Zwonitzer, Eric Bjelland and Dena Swisher.

Holton City Commission Position Four: Mason Baum received 295 write-in votes for the position, which was enough to defeat incumbent Eric Bjelland, who received 112 votes, and Willy Wilson, who received 150 votes.

Bjelland has moved out of the city and is ineligible to serve in the position.

Other people who received one write-in vote each included Tod Baum, Michael Baum, Mark Baum, Jason Baum, John Lemon and Lucas Baum.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Nov. 12, 2025” under “E-Editions.”