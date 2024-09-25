Meeting to discuss possible sales tax hike set

The Jackson County Commissioners will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the first floor meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse to discuss the possibility of increasing the county sales tax by one percent, from 1.4 percent to 2.4 percent, it was reported. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their feedback.

During the county public hearing last month to exceed the revenue neutral rate, some residents in attendance voiced their support for raising the county sales tax in order to help reduce the county mill levy.

Jackson County currently has a 1.4 percent sales tax rate, which includes a special .4 percent sales tax for road and bridge improvements and for each of the county’s cities.

The special .4 percent sales tax was renewed by voters in November 2019 and will be in place for seven years.

According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, Jackson County’s sale tax has generated $1,703,815.10 this year through August. During the same time period in 2023, the tax generated $1,554,779.53.

Current sales tax rates in other neighboring counties include: Atchison (one percent), Brown (one percent), Doniphan (two percent), Jefferson (one percent), Nemaha (one percent), Pottawatomie (one percent) and Shawnee (1.35 percent).

In addition to county sales tax, many cities also have a special sales tax, including Holton (.75 percent), Mayetta (1.5 percent), Effingham (one percent), Atchison (one percent), Hiawatha (1.5 percent), Horton (two percent), Lawrence (1.55 percent), Meriden (.5 percent), Onaga (one percent), Sabetha (one percent) and Topeka (1.5 percent).

The state of Kansas currently has a 6.5 percent sales tax. The state, county and city (if applicable) taxes are all included as part of any purchase.

For purchases made in Holton, the total sales tax is currently 8.65 percent while the sales tax is 9.4 percent in Mayetta. All other cities in Jackson County have a 7.9 percent sales tax rate.

A $100 purchase made in Holton would include an additional $8.65 in sales tax.

The total sales tax rate for the city of Topeka is 9.35 percent, it was reported.

Any new proposed tax would have to be approved by local voters. Before going to a vote, the Kansas Legislature would also have to pass a bill giving the county the authority to raise the sales tax. This process can take up to a year or 18 months, it was reported.