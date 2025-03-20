Mayetta's Judy Darnell receives inaugural Lunger award

Members of the Mayetta Pioneer Day Association honored the late Judy Darnell with the inaugural Elizabeth Lunger Woman of Vision Award during a ceremony last Saturday afternoon at Mayetta City Hall.

Jude Gentry, a member of the association, said that the award is named after Lunger, who founded the town of Mayetta and was a “true pioneer.”

“She holds the distinction, as far as our research can find, of being the only woman in Kansas to found a town,” Gentry said. “She personally laid out the plotting for Mayetta, demonstrating her remarkable vision and determination. Beyond that, she served as a pastor for local churches, embodying a spirit of service and leadership. The Elizabeth Lunger Woman of Vision Award recognizes those who carry forward her legacy of community building and positive impact.”

About 15 family and community members attended the ceremony to honor Darnell, who spearheaded Mayetta Pioneer Days for many years.

“Though she is no longer with us, her legacy shines brightly in the heart of Mayetta, a town she loved deeply,” Gentry said. “Judy’s vision was simple yet profound – to draw people together, to celebrate the history of our town and to foster a sense of belonging for all.”

For 30 years, Darnell, alongside her husband, Eldon, “poured her heart and soul” into the Mayetta Pioneer Days Association, serving as president, Gentry said.

“Her dream was to honor our town’s founders, and she did so with boundless energy and unwavering dedication,” she said. “She didn’t just dream. She acted. She was a founding member of the Mayetta Businessman’s Association, and she helped get the project to build the downtown gazebo started.”

