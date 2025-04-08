Mayetta receives CDBG award for park improvements

Sixteen Kansas communities will share more than $8.7 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, it was announced July 29 — that includes the city of Mayetta, which is looking at using $650,000 in CDBG funds to make improvements at the city park.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced yesterday that $8,749,350 in federal funds, to be matched by $4,985,277 in local investments. Mayetta’s award of $650,000 will be matched by $212,460 in local funds for a park expansion project with an estimated cost of $862,460.

Mayetta City Clerk Lesley King said the city was “excited” to learn of the CDBG award.

“We’re extremely grateful to have this opportunity to expand on our city park,” King said. “We’re looking forward to this endeavor and hope everything goes smoothly. It’s a plan to grow the community and make it as family-friendly as possible.”

King said Mayetta city officials sought CDBG funds administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce to expand on the city’s spray park, which opened at the city park in the summer of 2020. Funds will also be used to add a walking trail and another shelter house at the park, she added.

“It’s going to be more like a storm shelter with a restroom in it,” King said. “It can be used like a regular shelter house, but it’s going to be more for protection. We’re also going to add a walking trail around the park itself.”

