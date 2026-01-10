Mayetta Days on Oct. 3 to celebrate town's 140th birthday

The 33rd annual Mayetta Days celebration will take place next Saturday, Oct. 3, and will include a variety of family-friendly activities, including a car and motorcycle show, a homemade bread contest, a street dance and a parade.

This year also marks the town’s 140th birthday, according to event organizers.

Longtime community members Rusty and Pam Douglas will lead the parade down Main Street at 3:30 p.m. that day as grand marshals, and Camilla Chouteau will serve as the Prairie Band Potawatomi Elder Queen.

Most of the day’s activities will take place on Main Street in Mayetta. Mayetta Rural Fire District #1, however, will offer a free touch-a-truck event at the fire station from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Community members will have an opportunity to see fire trucks and equipment up close, learn about fire safety and meet local volunteer firefighters.

A car and motorcycle show will take place that day, with all makes and models welcome. Registration is $10 and begins at 8 a.m., with a trophy presentation at 2 p.m., according to organizers.

The second annual chicken run contest will determine the fastest hen in the county. The first heat of races begins at 9:15 a.m. on Main Street. Members of the public are invited to bring their fastest hen to compete. No roosters are allowed.

A “Bonkers for Bread” baking contest also is planned. Homemade bread of any kind may be entered. Entries must be dropped off by 10 a.m. at 105 E. Main St. for judging.

Winners will be announced by 11:30 a.m., followed by a live auction of the breads. Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries, with all proceeds benefiting the Pioneer Days Association.

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