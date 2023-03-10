Mayetta to celebrate 30th-annual Pioneer Days

The 30th annual Mayetta Pioneer Days will be held next Saturday, Oct. 7, and this year’s event will include some new family fun activities.

“It sure doesn’t seem like 30 years,” said Judy Darnell, who revived the event in 1993 with her husband, Eldon. “This will be a fun day for all ages Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day. We hope everyone will come and enjoy the day.”

New to this year’s event is a homemade cinnamon roll contest. Area bakers are invited to submit a dozen cinnamon rolls in a covered disposable pan.

Entries must be dropped off at Mayetta City Hall from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with winners announced at 11:30 a.m. The rolls will be judged on flavor, texture, appearance and aroma.

The winner will receive a ribbon and a prize, and ribbons will also be presented to the second and third-place winners.

After the rolls are judged, they will be placed on the silent auction table for purchase. Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Mayetta Pioneer Days Association for next year’s event.

Several other contests will be held throughout the day, as well as a car, bike and truck show on Main Street sponsored by 1886 Café. Registration is $25 and will begin at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Heart of Jackson Humane Society. The winners of the show will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

The day’s events will culminate at 3:30 p.m. when a parade will be held through Main Street.

Helen Sumner has been selected as the Prairie Band Potawatomi Elder Queen, and Chuck and Lee Jewel will serve as the grand marshals.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Sept. 27, 2023” under “E-Editions.”