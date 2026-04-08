Maintenance, math top Royal Valley agenda

Spring and summer maintenance projects and a recommended math curriculum adoption were the main topics discussed during the Royal Valley Board of Education meeting last Wednesday evening.

Noah Slay, director of curriculum and instruction, presented a new math curriculum being recommended for adoption for the 2026-27 school year.

This past fall, the high school and seventh and eighth-grade math teachers reviewed several different curriculums for possible adoption. Slay said they recommend the district purchase enVision math curriculum through Savvas.

“The team really wanted something that could have both a digital and paper component,” Slay said. “They also wanted something with adaptability and meets the rigor needed for kids to achieve.”

The adoption includes seventh-grade math, seventh-grade advanced math, eighth-grade math, Algebra I, Algebra II and geometry.

The teachers have been piloting the new curriculum since January.

“The kids have done well with it, and the teachers have enjoyed using it. It’s made their lives a little bit easier,” Slay said.

The curriculum totals $45,756, and samples of the textbooks are available for the public to review at the district office in Mayetta.

Board members plan to take official action on the recommendation during their April 22 board meeting.

The board also approved a list of spring and summer maintenance projects presented by Superintendent Aaric Davis at the meeting.

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