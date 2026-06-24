Local students excel at state FFA convention

Jackson County’s FFA students went to the 98th-annual Kansas FFA Convention, held May 27 through 29 on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan, and some came home with state-level FFA honors, it was reported.

Recent Royal Valley graduate Addilyn Lefferd earned first place in Nursery Operations Proficiency, which gives her the opportunity to represent Kansas at the National FFA Convention this October in Indianapolis, Ind.

Also recognized as a state champion team was Holton’s Environmental and Natural Resources Team, consisting of Camryn Wheeler, Tucker Terry, Tristan Schlodder, Grant Warner and Pierson Cyphers. The team earned its national berth in April.

Holton’s Addison Bontrager was also recognized as the Northeast District FFA Star Farmer for her efforts in developing Hereford cattle. The honor made Bontrager a finalist for the State Star Farmer award.

Other Jackson County students participating in profiency events and leadership development events (LDEs) included, by school:

Holton: Addison Bontrager, finalist in Beef Production-Entrepreneurship Proficiency; Dalton Peters, runner-up in Poultry Production Proficiency; Tristan Schlodder, finalist in Forest Management and Products Proficiency; and Grant Warner, finalist in Wildlife Production and Management Proficiency.

Jackson Heights: Laramie Self, finalist in Speciality Animal Production Proficiency; and April Slipke, third place in the Creed Speaking LDE.

Royal Valley: Dakota Hittle, finalist in Diversified Horticulture Proficiency; and Darren Bausch, finalist in Forage Operations Proficiency. The chapter also earned fourth place in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE.

Scholarships were also awarded during the state conference. Dalton Peters of Holton and Brooke Slipke of Jackson Heights were among the recipients of 31 Built Ford Tough scholarships, awarded by Midwest Ford Dealers in the amount of $1,000 to Kansas FFA members who are high school seniors or current college students. Foster Ford of Holton is listed as a sponsor of the scholarship.

Also, Tristan Schlodder of Holton was one of 23 recipients of the Washington Leadership Conference Kansas FFA Alumni and Supporters scholarship, which will enable him to attend the annual conference in Washington, D.C. At the conference attendees sharpen leadership skills by learning to know their purpose, value people, take action and serve others.

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