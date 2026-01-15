Local legislators outline plans for 2026 session

Issues like limiting property tax increases, banning cell phones in schools statewide and changing Kansas’ sports wagering laws are expected to keep local lawmakers busy as the 2026 session of the Kansas Legislature reconvenes on Monday.

Sen. Craig Bowser of Holton is entering his second year representing District One, which includes Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties, as well as portions of Jefferson, Leavenworth and Marshall counties.

Sen. Bowser said he expects a “short but productive” Legislative session.

“Traditionally, the Kansas Legislative session runs four months, however, in 2025 the session was completed in three and a half months. I expect the 2026 session to be similar, but a short session doesn’t mean it’s not productive,” Sen. Bowser said. “I expect the Legislature to pass some significant laws. Supporting families, reducing property taxes, strengthening agriculture and protecting our Kansas values remain my core focus.”

Rep. Francis Awerkamp of St. Marys has been serving District 61 in the Kansas House since 2017. This district includes portions of Jackson, Pottawatomie and Riley counties.

In Jackson County, Rep. Awerkamp represents the city of Delia, a portion of Holton and Adrian, Banner, Franklin (part), Grant, Jefferson (part), Lincoln and Washington townships.

Rep. Awerkamp said he plans to introduce several bills during the session, including a change to the sports wagering statute.

He said he also plans to introduce several welfare reform bills that “will tighten up our policies to reduce fraud and abuse.”

Rep. Sean Willcott of Holton and Rep. Ron Ellis of Meriden also serve Jackson County residents in the Kansas House.

