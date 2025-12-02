Local legislative forum set for Feb. 22

State lawmakers representing Jackson County in the Kansas Legislature will visit Holton Saturday, Feb. 22 to update constituents on current events in the State Capitol, it has been reported.

The Holton Recorder will host a “Legislative Forum” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day in the first-floor meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse in Holton. The public is invited to participate in the forum.

The county’s three representatives in the Kansas House of Representatives — Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys), representing southwestern Jackson County in District 61; Sean Willcott (R-Holton), representing the north part of the county in District 62; and Ron Ellis (R-Meriden), representing the southeastern part of the county in District 47 — have stated that they will be able to attend the forum.

Craig Bowser (R-Holton), who represents Jackson County in District 1 in the Kansas Senate, has also stated that he would be able to attend.

Constituents will also have time during the event to ask questions of and visit with the state lawmakers. Refreshments will be available at the forum.