Liquor tax funds used to support local initiatives

Liquor-by-the-drink sales generate about $190,000 each year for Jackson County, according to county officials.

At a recent a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Commission Chairman Mark Pruett outlined how those funds are allocated.

Each quarter, the county receives a payment from the state’s alcoholic liquor tax fund. Jackson County receives 70 percent of the state sales tax on liquor sales from establishments located within the county but outside city limits.

Most of these funds come from alcohol sales at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort, officials reported.

Pruett explained that, by state statute, the money the county receives must be divided equally between three funds: the county general fund, a special parks and recreation fund and a special alcohol and drug prevention program fund.

In 2024, the county received a total of $189,953.07 in liquor tax revenue, which was then divided evenly among the three funds.

Over the years, the alcohol and drug prevention program funds have supported various initiatives, including post-prom activities at local high schools, Pruett said.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.