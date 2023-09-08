Lightning strike apparent cause of house fire near Circleville

An early Monday structure fire at a residence east of Circleville was apparently caused by a lightning strike and rendered the residence a total loss, it has been reported.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse and Holton Fire Chief Scott Baum both reported that firefighters from area departments and sheriff’s officers were called to the residence, located in the 8000 block of 254th Road, about a mile east of Circleville, after receiving a report of the fire at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, according to Sheriff Morse. Chief Baum confirmed that no one was at home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a passer-by.

Morse and Baum reported that firefighters from Holton, Circleville, Denison, Netawaka and Soldier assisted in extinguishing the blaze, which Holton dispatchers said took about three hours to bring under control.

“By the time we got there, the house was fully engulfed,” Baum said. “Flames were already coming up through the roof.”

A fire crew from Circleville was called to the scene later on Monday as the fire had rekindled, it was reported.

