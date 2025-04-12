Life of Holton man who died in Pearl Harbor attack to be remembered

On Sunday, Dec. 7, Americans will pause to note 84 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the attack that drew the U.S. into World War II, and Holton’s veter­ans groups will gather to remember one of Holton’s own who died in the attack.

Holton’s American Legion Mary L. Bair Post 44 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367 will honor the life and service of U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Milton Henry Davis of Holton with a special Pearl Harbor remembrance cere­mony at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 in the southwest quadrant at Holton Cemetery. The event is open to the public.

“Davis’ remains are still in the ship (USS Arizona) at the bottom of Pearl Harbor,” said Holton Le­gion post commander Rob Ware­ham. “We felt it a good year to re­member and recognize him.”

Born March 4, 1920, Milton Henry Davis joined the U.S. Navy on Nov. 7, 1939, according to mili­tary records. In August of 1941, The Holton Recorder reported that he was one of 67 young men from Jackson County serving in the Navy at that time.

Davis would go on to earn the rank of Seaman First Class before being assigned to the battleship USS Arizona in August of 1941. According to The Recorder, that date was the last time that his par­ents had heard from him.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese launched the surprise air attack on Pearl Harbor, a naval base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Davis was reportedly on board the Arizona, which was sta­tioned in Pearl Harbor, when the ship was hit.

Then, on Dec. 21, his parents re­ceived word that he had been de­clared missing by the Navy. It was later reported that he was killed while on duty aboard the Arizona, which bore the brunt of the Japa­nese attack.

