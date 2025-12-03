Lawson named state FCCLA officer

Jackson Heights High School junior Madison Lawson first joined her school’s FCCLA chapter as a seventh-grade student, drawn to the organization by its focus on family relationships.

“I was actually one of the first middle schoolers in our chapter,” Lawson said. “The family orientation drew me in — there was the ‘skip school for meetings’ aspect of it, but outside of that, it was honestly like a family, and I became good friends with everyone in the chapter.”

This year, Lawson wanted to expand her involvement in FCCLA — which stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — beyond what she does at JHHS, and she was notified last week that she had been selected to serve as the Kansas state chapter’s First Vice President for the 2025-26 year.

“That comes with a lot of responsibilities, but I’m very excited,” said Lawson, daughter of Lance and Ashley Holthaus.

But she’s also got her eyes on a position with FCCLA at the national level, and JHHS chapter adviser Michaela McKenzie said Lawson has been selected to run for a national office with the organization.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity that speaks to her exceptional abilities and commitment to making a difference,” McKenzie said. “Madison’s achievements are a source of immense pride for the entire Cobra community. We are excited to see her represent JHHS on both the state and national stages, and we look forward to cheering her on as she continues to excel.”

FCCLA promotes family and consumer sciences with the goal of promoting personal growth and leadership development, focusing on the multiple roles taken on by each member of a family. That, Lawson said, involves “a lot of community outreach” at the local level.

She expressed pride in being able to take part in FCCLA’s program of “Protecting The Ohana,” a motto involving the Hawaiian term for “family.”

“It’s one of our really big things,” Lawson said. “It means protecting the family unit, so while our corporate focus is on protecting that family unit and keeping things traditional, there’s also a focus on scientific innovations that allow the family unit to grow.”

As vice president of her chapter at JHHS, Lawson said her biggest responsibility is officer support, helping fellow chapter members develop their individual projects in addition to keeping track of chapter finances and meeting minutes.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.