Lawmakers talk taxes, judges at legislative forum

Property tax cuts, artificial intelligence and a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how Kansas Supreme Court justices are selected were just some of the topics covered by state lawmakers during a legislative forum held Saturday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse.

About 50 area residents were present to hear updates from state Sen. Craig Bowser and Reps. Ron Ellis, Sean Willcott and Francis Awerkamp during the forum that was hosted by The Holton Recorder and lasted an hour and a half.

The forum started with each of the lawmakers introducing themselves and sharing some of the bills they have been working on since the start of the session.

Sen. Bowser is a member of the Senate judicial committee, which recently passed Senate Bill 358. This bill requires individuals convicted of certain felonies to be held without bond in a county jail until sentencing. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and has been referred to the House.

The judiciary committee also passed SB 372 to help protect children from online apps.

“This will require a parental consent to allow children to have access to certain apps,” Sen. Bowser said.

That bill recently passed the Senate 34-6 and has also been referred to the House.

As part of the Senate agricultural committee, Bowser said he and lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow residents 65 and older to buy a combined hunting and fishing license at a discount.

That committee also passed SB 390, which prohibits petroleum-based additives, such as Red Dye 40, from being used in school meals. This proposed bill has also been sent to the House.

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.