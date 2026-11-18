For nearly half a century, Bob Lamberson has been doing his part to keep Jackson County’s cars, trucks and other vehicles running with the parts he’s been selling from NAPA Auto Parts of the east side of Holton’s Town Square.

“The best part of it has been meeting all the people who came in over the years,” Lamberson said from behind the counter at the auto parts store, located at 410 Pennsylvania Ave., along with his faithful dog, Gus, who’s been there with him for five years.

But after Nov. 14, Lamberson and Gus won’t be there anymore.

“I think it’s time,” he said. “I think 48 years is long enough.”

Lamberson’s years of service at NAPA Auto Parts will be celebrated with an open house and retirement reception from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the store, but when the store closes for the day at 2 p.m., that’s it — even though he still plans to come in and clean out the place.

“I’ll probably be here until the end of the year, boxing stuff up and getting it sent back to the NAPA warehouse,” Lamberson said. “They can only take so much at a time.”

That’s because no one has made him a solid offer to take over the business, although he’s still open to such an offer.

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