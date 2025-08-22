Kobach announces new chief deputy

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Thursday that he has tapped a former division chief counsel and senior advisor for the Arizona Attorney General to serve as his chief deputy in the Kansas AG’s office. Joseph Sciarotta starts in the Kansas Attorney General’s Office on Sept. 3.

“Joe’s impressive legal background and leadership experience will serve Kansans well. I am confident he will help our office continue to achieve great things on behalf of the people of Kansas,” Kobach said.

Sciarrotta has extensive legal experience in both the public and private sectors. He served as a superior court judge, general counsel to the Arizona Governor, top advisor to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and general counsel to the Arizona Department of Administration. He also served as in-house and general counsel for several Fortune 500 and privately-owned companies.

“I am honored to have the confidence of Attorney General Kobach. As his chief deputy, I look forward to working with the dedicated professionals at the AGO and continuing his office’s great tradition by helping to prosecute criminals, hold bad actors to account by collecting restitution for Kansans when they are defrauded and steadfastly defending Kansans’ God-given and constitutional rights,” Sciarrotta said.

Sciarrotta earned his juris doctor degree graduating Order of the Coif from Vanderbilt University School of Law and was Chief Justice of the Vanderbilt Moot Court Board. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan where he was President of the College of Literature, Science and Arts, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and with High Honors.