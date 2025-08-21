Home / News / KDOT seeks comments on STIP amendment

KDOT seeks comments on STIP amendment

Thu, 08/21/2025 - 15:42 holtonadmin

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the Federal Fiscal Year 2025-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document, it has been reported.

The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at ksdot.gov/about/publications-and-reports/state-transportation-improvement-program-stip

The approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period, which concludes Sept. 4. To make comments on the amendment, contact KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management at (785) 296-2252.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

