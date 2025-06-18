July Jubilee set for June 28

July Jubilee is just around the corner, and the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for some “red, white and boom” for the 18th-annual event, to be held Saturday, June 28 at the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event,” Chamber director Ashlee York said of the annual event, which will once again feature live music, food vendors and a fireworks display provided by Jesse Kimmi and crew of Everest, which has provided the July Jubilee fireworks show each year since 2021.

The Chamber will take over the reservoir gates at 3:30 p.m. that day, and live music will start at 4 p.m. with Kayla Rae Atkins and Company, a Christian country group based in Silver Lake; the Jackwagoneers, a Topeka-based country group; and Undercover, a local rock band that describes itself as “an ‘80s experience.” The Kimmi crew’s fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Several food vendors have signed up to provide concessions for visitors to the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds, York said, noting that while there are no more available spots for food vendors, “we may be able to make room for more artisan and information/promotional type vendors.”

“We do have food, snow cones, beverages, a face painter and a few other vendors,” she added.

Free-will donations to help offset the costs of the event will be acceped at the gate, and those who wish to make a contribution beforehand may do so online at exploreholton.com/community-resources/donate#!form/Donations, York said. A Venmo option for donations will also be available.

“Donations help us out tremendously and help us continue to grow the event each year,” York said. “We appreciate the support!”

This year’s July Jubilee will wrap up a full day of activities at the reservoir grounds, starting with the seventh-annual Ron and Scott Strader and Tom Davies Memorial Run/Walk, hosted by the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir with check-in at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Printed registration forms may be picked up at the Chamber office, located at 104 W. Fifth St. in Holton.

Regular reservoir activities such as camping, swimming, boating, disc golf, fishing and kayak and paddle boat rentals will also be available that day. Fireworks will be on sale in Holton and the surrounding area for personal use by that weekend, but those who attend July Jubilee are asked to leave their fireworks at home.

