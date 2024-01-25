JHHS teacher Cormier wins Kansas Horizon Award

Jackson Heights High School teacher Sarah Cormier is the recipient of a Kansas Horizon Award from the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), it has been reported.

Cormier teaches English language arts at the high school, as well as drama and forensics. She is one of 32 educators in the state who are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2024 Kansas Horizon Award program.

The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during the state education conference on Feb. 23 in Topeka.

“I was honestly shocked when I received the call notifying me I had been selected as a Kansas Horizon Award recipient,” Cormier said. “Principal Derek Smith and I had worked through the nomination process a few months back, and I had just kept moving forward without giving it much thought. It was definitely a pleasant surprise to receive that call.”

The Kansas Horizon Award program, sponsored by KSDE, allows all school districts in the state to nominate one elementary and one secondary teacher for the award.

To be eligible for the award, teachers must have successfully completed their first year of teaching and have “performed in such a way as to distinguish themselves as outstanding,” KSDE reports.

The program is a regional competition with four regions corresponding to the state’s U.S. congressional districts. Jackson County schools are located in region two.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Sarah on our team. Her passion for teaching and her commitment to enhancing the educational experience for our students are truly commendable. This award is well-deserved, and we look forward to witnessing the continued positive impact she will undoubtedly make in the years to come,” Principal Smith said.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.com account and select “Jan. 17, 2024” under “E-Editions.”