JHHS students create documentary on '25 football season

Jackson Heights High School students got an early Christmas present before heading out for the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 19 — a screening of a 44-minute docu­mentary on the Cobras’ 2025 football season, capturing the highs and the lows of the team’s 11-1 run this past fall.

The positive reactions of JHHS students to the documentary, “Co­bra Ball,” made the documentary’s directors, sophomore Zachary Self and freshman Matthew DeVader, happy to know that the work they put into it this past semester was time well spent.

“It really warms my heart to see them all enjoy it,” Self said of his schoolmates’ reaction to the docu­mentary. “It was quite a season to try and chronicle.”

Self, DeVader and other stu­dents created “Cobra Ball” as a documentary project in Brad Al­ley’s digital media class at JHHS. Alley said that he, too, was pleased with the finished product, which is now available for viewing at the Jackson Heights Cobra Cast chan­nel on YouTube.com

“Both of them are pretty talented kids,” Alley said of Self and De­Vader. “They had a clear vision of what they wanted, and they were able to execute it well. I thought they did an excellent job.”

Alley’s digital media class, a re­cent addition to the JHHS curricu­lum, attracted the likes of Self and DeVader, who had been making YouTube videos and working with computer-generated entertainment before joining the class.

“I’ve always been obsessed with working on computers,” DeVader said. “When I was 11, I made my­self a Minecraft server. Then I went on to making videos on YouTube, so I thought this would be a good decision because I could then work with my peers and we could make a great thing together.”

Self, on the other hand, said the biggest thing for him is “capturing moments,” and “Cobra Ball” was a good way to capture those mo­ments from the varsity football team’s 2025 season, from the early wins against Northeast Kansas League teams, to the dramatic, down-to-the-wire regional victory against Olpe, to the heartbreaking, season-ending loss to Rossville at the sub-state level.

