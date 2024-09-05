JCYC members give annual report to commission

Annual efforts at Jackson County high schools to curb alcohol and drug use were highlighted Monday afternoon during the Jackson County Commission meeting.

Members of the Jackson County Communities That Care Coalition (JCCTCC) from Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley schools outlined some of the programs they have hosted during the current school year to help reduce substance abuse and promote seatbelt use at their schools.

The county allocates $15,000 to the organization’s budget each year through special alcohol sales tax funds, and JCCTCC and Jackson County Youth Coalition (JCYC) members provide a yearly report to the commissioners. School administrators and sponsors were also present during the meeting.

Holton students Alec Frazier, Renn Deters, Emily Ditzler and Emily Lin discussed the annual Sticker Shock campaign that reminds those over the age of 21 not to purchase alcohol for minors. All three school districts participated in the project.

In December, Holton JCYC members hid facts about smoking and the harmful effects of drugs throughout the school to educate students. Prizes were given to those who found the facts.

A Mental Health Day was held at Holton last Wednesday with different sessions to help students “unplug” before finals.

Jackson Heights students Emerson Fritz and Maddison Lawson said that a “Belts For Bucks” event was held to check to see if students and adults were wearing their seatbelts, as well as not eating or on their phone while driving. If they had their seatbelt on and were driving undistracted, they received $1.

