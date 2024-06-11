JCCF "Thoughtful Giving Day" is Sunday

The Jackson County Community Foundation’s fourth-annual “Thoughtful Giving Day” is set for Sunday, Nov. 10, with a goal of raising at least $35,000 for local non-profits, said Carly Fletcher, a member of the JCCF board of directors.

“It’s important for us to show up and show our non-profits that we need them, we appreciate them and we see what they are doing. We can boost their campaigns for the next year,” Fletcher said. “The organizations are so important to our rural communities. We don’t have the big United Way or Red Cross campaigns. We need to show up and support their endeavors.”

The “walk-in” donation event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. that day at Holton Community Theatre, 401 New Jersey Ave. in Holton, and hors d’oeuvre will served. All donations that day will be “matched” with special funds donated by families and organizations.

“We’re encouraging people to come right on over after church and give to their favorite charity,” she said. “We also want to encourage families to come out to show their children the importance of giving. We’ve had a few families do that in the past few years. Every half hour during the event, we give away $100 to someone to give back to their favorite charity. Last year, we had a child win, and they were so excited to pick their charity and go give them the money.”

During the event, each non-profit organization will have a table set up and volunteers will be present to share information about their services, Fletcher said.

One hundred percent of each donation made to a non-profit organization will go directly to the non-profit’s fund through the JCCF.

All donations made during the event will be eligible for a prorated match due to a $35,00 donation from the Patterson Family Foundation. An additional $35,000 has been donated by the Birkbeck Family, Giant Communications and JBN Telephone Company for matching funds.

“In order for us to receive the full $35,000 from the Patterson Family, we have to raise $35,000,” Fletcher said. “So that’s our goal. We want to encourage people to help us raise at least $35,000 so we can have a successful match day.”

Donations of up to $5,000 per donor, per organization will be eligible for the prorated match.

“By giving during Thoughtful Giving Day, your donation increases automatically because of the match funds,” Fletcher said. “It also shows an appreciation to the benefactors who have given the match money generously. That’s why we want to encourage people to come out this day because donations are matched on a prorated basis.”

All donations are tax-deductible, with receipts provided by email or mail.

Donations can also be made online Nov. 8-10 at www.thoughtfulgivingday.com and will be eligible for the matching dollars, Fletcher said.

Donation boxes for “Thoughtful Giving Day” will also been set up at area banks – Denison State Bank, The Farmers State Bank and GNBank.

“Those monies will be collected and be used for match money also. We’ll pick up those boxes the Friday before the event. Those donations will be entered that Sunday on Thoughtful Giving Day,” she said.

