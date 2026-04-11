JCCF Thoughtful Giving Day is Nov. 6-8

For the sixth consecutive year, the Jackson County Community Foundation is encouraging area residents to make tax-deductible donations to benefit 48 non-profit Jackson County organizations that benefit from JCCF — and see those donations matched by more than $100,000 — through its annual “Thoughtful Giving Day” event.

This year’s Thoughtful Giving Day event will be held over the weekend of Nov. 6-8 at Holton Community Theatre, where a “happy hour” kick-off event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, along with the traditional “walk-in” donation day, to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, according to JCCF executive director Meghan Stockman.

Donations may also be made ahead of the in-person events, from midnight on Nov. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 at thoughtfulgivingday.com, Stockman said.

“Last year, we raised $257,000, so with matching funds added in, it was $397,000 in total,” Stockman said of the event. “We are looking forward to beating that this year.”

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.