Home / News / JCCF Thoughtful Giving Day is Nov. 6-8

JCCF Thoughtful Giving Day is Nov. 6-8

Wed, 11/04/2026 - 14:31 holtonadmin

For the sixth consecutive year, the Jackson County Community Foundation is encouraging area residents to make tax-deductible donations to benefit 48 non-profit Jackson County organizations that benefit from JCCF — and see those donations matched by more than $100,000 — through its annual “Thoughtful Giving Day” event.

This year’s Thoughtful Giving Day event will be held over the weekend of Nov. 6-8 at Holton Community Theatre, where a “happy hour” kick-off event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, along with the traditional “walk-in” donation day, to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, according to JCCF executive director Meghan Stockman.

Donations may also be made ahead of the in-person events, from midnight on Nov. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 at thoughtfulgivingday.com, Stockman said.

“Last year, we raised $257,000, so with matching funds added in, it was $397,000 in total,” Stockman said of the event. “We are looking forward to beating that this year.”

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.

 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141

holtonrecordernews@gmail.com

 

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