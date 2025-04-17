JCCF hires Stockman as its first executive director

The Jackson County Community Foundation Board of Directors has announced a significant milestone in its mission to serve the people and communities of Jackson County: the hiring of its first executive director, Meghan Stockman.

This full-time executive director position has been made possible through the Patterson Family Foundation Capacity Building Program established for rural communities. Stockman will officially begin her role as executive director of JCCF on Monday, April 14.

JCCF is one of 20 affiliates of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation (GMCF) and Stockman will be a member of the GMCF development team while focusing on the growth and success of JCCF.

Stockman and her husband, Roger, have two children who attend Holton schools. Stockman brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit and business leadership, community engagement and strategic development. Her passion for connecting people with purpose and building strong, sustainable relationships in communities makes her the perfect fit to lead the foundation into this exciting new chapter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meghan to the Jackson County Community Foundation,” said Jeremiah Huyett, chair of the JCCF board of directors. “Her background, energy and vision align perfectly with our goals, and we are confident that under her leadership, the foundation will continue to grow and deepen its impact throughout Jackson County.”

Stockman not only has strong ties and a commitment to Jackson County as a seventh generation Jackson County resident, but she also brings experience with her own 501(c)(3) organization, KidSpace Launch, which she and Roger started during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect with local schools and create a fun online experience learning about how to build a greenhouse on the moon.

Stockman also started and ran her own business, Kookalooz, which opened in 2018 as KidSpace, Inc. in Colorado as a space theme playground dedicated to teaching STEM and problem-based learning to children through interactive play and informal education programs.

As JCCF executive director, Stockman will oversee daily operations, donor relations, coordinate events and community partnerships. She will play a pivotal role in expanding the foundation’s reach, strengthening philanthropic efforts and ensuring resources are aligned with the evolving needs of the community.

