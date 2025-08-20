Jackson Heights school addition bond to go before voters

This November, voters in the Jackson Heights school district will be asked to approve a $5 million bond issue to finance the construction of building additions at each of the district’s two school buildings in order to accommodate student growth in recent years.

That’s after members of the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education, during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening at Jackson Heights High School, unanimously approved a bond resolution placing a $5 million bond issue to fund construction of the two additions — a board topic for the past year, board members noted — on the November general election ballot.

With approval of the bond resolution — a copy of which may be found on Page XX of this edition of The Holton Recorder — district officials will now present the construction and bond plans to the Kansas State Department of Education for a state aid review, as well as to district patrons ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

At their July meeting, board members approved a plan from Civium Architects of Topeka to build two additions, one at the elementary school and one at the middle and high school, after the original plan to build one addition connecting both buildings was deemed financially unfeasible due to a six-foot difference in land elevation between the two existing buildings.

Plans for the middle and high school addition as approved in July include a middle school pod area for sixth through eighth grades with six new classrooms, while the elementary addition plan includes a new music room and two new classrooms. A covered walkway connecting the two buildings was included in the building project.

The estimated price tag for the building project would range from $4.7 million to $5.3 million, including architect’s fees, totaling 7 percent, and a 10 percent contingency fee, it was reported.

