Jackson County Tourism to receive Art Enhancer Award

The Kansas Art Education Association (KAEA) has selected the Jackson County Tourism Council to receive a 2025-26 Art Enhancer Award, it has been reported.

The art enhancer awards recognize exemplary contributions of individuals, groups, institutions and businesses which have significantly enhanced art and art education in their community.

“We are honored to receive the Kansas Art Education Association’s Art Enhancer Award,” said Ashlee York, a member of the Jackson County Tourism Board. “The murals and art projects we’ve supported celebrate our communities, bring people together and share the unique story of Jackson County. This recognition affirms the power of the arts to build both pride and growth in our towns.”

Members of the tourism board include York, Suzette McCord-Rogers, April Lemon, Janette Hammack, Jake Huyett, Kurt Zibell and Luke Schreiber.

The award will be officially presented at the KAEA Fall Conference on Friday, Oct. 10 in Hiawatha.

Katie Morris’ letter of nomination clearly explains why she is excited to nominate the Jackson County Tourism Council for the Association’s Art Enhancer Award:

“The tourism council has lent financial support to projects that support the arts in Jackson County and has the vision of using the Arts to both enrich our community and bring others in.

“The stated purpose of the council is ‘to create economic growth within Jackson County.’ The council recognizes the power of the arts to drive growth and aims to place custom murals in each of the small towns in Jackson County.

“Community members have had a very positive response to the mural. Holton City Commissioner Marilyn Watkins was quoted in The Holton Recorder saying, ‘All the murals, I think, enhance our community so much...’ Others have remarked that the murals make them feel proud to be from here or that they look forward to taking photos of their children by the murals each year.

“Since 2022, seven murals have been completed in Holton, Circleville and Delia. The murals are designed to celebrate different aspects of our area and help increase community pride. Murals in Holton include a two-part mural that depicts Kansas plants and wildlife, a mural that visually tells the story of Danny J. Petersen who received the Medal of Honor after sacrificing his life to protect others during a conflict in Vietnam, a large sunflower mural that community members were invited to help complete, a mural that represents bluegrass music and the Prairie Pickers festival held annually at Prairie Lake, a mural that depicts the Barnes Brothers, Circleville natives who played professional baseball in the 1920s, a mural by the baseball and softball field where many young people play each summer and a mural that celebrates Potawatomi culture through a depiction of native dancers. Other mural plans are being made for the towns in Jackson County that do not yet have a mural.

“Additionally, the tourism council has awarded grants to Jackson County Arts to help us advertise for the Jackson County Art Walk. The Art Walk provides local and area artists opportunities to showcase their work, participate in hands-on activities and just be immersed in celebrating the arts in our community. The advertising support helps us notify people about the event so that even more can participate.

“Sometimes people don’t expect small towns to have much happening in terms of the arts and culture. The Jackson County Tourism Council is helping to dispel that myth.”

Representatives of the Jackson County Tourism Council, along with all the 2025 KAEA award recipients, will celebrate at a banquet at 5:30 p.m. in the Fisher Center located at 201 E. Iowa in Hiawatha. The awards ceremony will take place in the Hiawatha High School Auditorium at 600 Red Hawk Drive immediately following the banquet.

The Kansas Art Education Association (KAEA) is a statewide professional organization dedicated to the growth and development of art educators and the advancement of high quality art education.