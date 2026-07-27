Jackson County schools set opening schedules

The 2026-27 school year will soon begin, and Jackson County’s three school districts are preparing to welcome students back after summer vacation.

All three school districts — Jackson Heights USD 335, Holton USD 336 and Royal Valley USD 337 — have placed advertisements in the July 22 print edition of The Holton Recorder outlining enrollment, school opening and orientation schedules. School in all three districts will begin for students on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Jackson Heights USD 335

Online enrollment for the 2026-27 school year at Jackson Heights is currently under way; visit jhcobras.net to enroll. In-person enrollment for current new students will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at each of the district’s school buildings.

Orientation sessions for new middle and high school students will be held Monday, Aug. 3 at the school, it was reported. Orientation for ninth-grade and new high school students will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by orientation for sixth-grade and new middle school students at 6:30 p.m. An open house for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

For more information, or assistance with the online enrollment process, call the district office at (785) 364-2194.

Holton USD 336

Enrollment for all students in the Holton school district is being conducted online at www.holtonks.net; no in-person enrollment is available unless prior arrangements have been made with the district office. A “virtual orientation” session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the Holton Middle School library.

For more information, or assistance with the online enrollment process, call the district office at (785) 364-3650.

Royal Valley USD 337

“One-stop” enrollment for all students in the Royal Valley school district will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Royal Valley High School and from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31 at the district’s individual building attendance centers.

Parents with a student who cannot enroll at those times should call their building principal to make other arrangements, it was reported.

For more information, call the district office at (785) 966-2246, or visit www.rv337.com for school supply lists, calendars, enrollment dates and more.