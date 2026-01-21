Jackson County Livestock Expo set

The Jackson County Livestock Association will hold its 41st-annual Livestock Expo, meeting and program on Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, honoring the county’s livestock producers, according to JCLA President Lance Coe.

This year’s event will feature a special presentation from Frontier Farm Credit, a steak dinner, recognition of honored members and after-dinner entertainment featuring Kansas City-based country-rock band Rally Valentine and the Moonshiners, a band known for its energetic performances that also played at last year’s Livestock Expo.

“Everybody we talked to seemed to really like them,” Coe said of the evening’s musical guest. “They were happy to come back, so we’re going to have them again.”

Coe also noted that during the event, the association will present scholarships to local students who are pursuing agriculture-related majors in college, as well as awards for distinguished stockman and honorary stockman.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the steak dinner to be served from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with steaks to be cooked by JCLA members and served by Jackson County FFA students. The business meeting, presentation and awards will follow the dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by Rally Valentine and the Moonshiners from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at the door and can also be purchased at Denison State Bank, The Farmers State Bank and GNBank Holton.

Tickets may also be purchased in advance from JCLA board members, including Coe, vice president Raygan Fund, secretary Kolby Doyle, treasurer Newt Smith and board members Brian Roush, Jace Nelson, Austin Amon, Tanner Reed, Alex Locke and Judd Nelson. For more information, call Coe at (785) 364-7622 or email jacolivestock@gmail.com