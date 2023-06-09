Jackson County to generate $684K more in taxes on unchanged levy

The Jackson County Commissioners approved a motion on Monday to publish a proposed county budget for next year that is funded by the same mill rate this year.

The proposed budget for 2024 is funded by 72.647 mills, which is the same rate was this year.

The county’s assessed valuation has been set at $152,421,170, which is $9,421,191 more than last year’s $143,000,742.

With the increase in the assessed valuation, the 72.647 mill rate is expected to generate $11,072,901 in county taxes, which is $684,292 more than what was collected this year.

The proposed mill rate is above the county revenue neutral rate and will require an additional hearing before the budget is approved. In order to have a revenue neutral budget, the county’s mill rate would have to be 68.157 mills, it was reported.

The proposed budget includes a $1 an hour cost-of-living raise for all county employees, according to the Jackson County Commissioners. The county does not have any outstanding debt.

The county’s maximum budget authority for the proposed budget totals $32,612,751, which includes $9,721,569 for the general fund, $6,125,671 for the road and bridge department and $4,029,509 for the sheriff’s office.

Other department budgets include $337,836 for noxious weed, $197,509 for elderly services, $225,418 for the 911 fund, $207,012 for parks and recreation, $232,574 for the special alcohol fund and $130,000 for the auto tag fee fund.

A total of $1,051,506 is being budgeted in the county’s special .4 percent sales tax fund for road and bridge projects.

A public hearing to discuss the county’s intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2024 budget will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at the Courthouse.

