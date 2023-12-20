HTK to develop masterplan for Royal Valley facilities

A masterplan will be developed by HTK Architects of Topeka to help guide the Royal Valley Board of Education as it considers how to best use a 98-acre piece of land the district purchased last spring.

During the board of education meeting on Monday, the board approved a masterplan proposal from HTK Architects for site-planning support at a cost not to exceed $25,300.

Superintendent Aaric Davis said that HTK Architects will complete long-term planning for the district, which will include a potential site layout and project costs for a list of possible projects that district staff or the board could choose to consider during the next 10 to 20 years.

The proposal also includes HTK staff inspecting current district buildings and listing any concerns that may need to be addressed, Davis said.

Last May, the board approved the purchase of a 98-acre piece of land located next to the Royal Valley Elementary School that sold during a real estate auction. The district purchased the land for $420,000 with capital outlay funds.

According to HTK, the masterplan will aid in “providing a holistic plan for future planning by identifying the existing conditions and outlining potential future capital and lease purchase projects.”

The business has five steps to facilitate the masterplan that include planning principles, facility assessment, vision, refinement and masterplan documentation.

