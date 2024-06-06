Honor Flight veterans, students ready for takeoff on Friday

A total of 46 military veterans, representing various branches and armed conflicts, will be joined by 46 student guardians from Jackson Heights and Holton high schools this Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, as they travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in the schools’ first joint Jackson County Honor Flight, it was reported.

It’s the 10th trip to the nation’s capital for the Jackson Heights program, which was established in 2009, and the third for Holton’s program. The trip is being organized by the Jackson Heights “hub,” or base from which Honor Flights are organized and conducted; Holton’s previous Honor Flights were conducted in conjunction with a “hub” based in Lyndon.

The Honor Flight will feature many of the same highlights as in previous years for both programs, including visits to the National Mall, where the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials are located, as well as the Washington, Lincoln and Einstein memorials, and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery to witness the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Other activities, including a “mail call” for veterans and a visit to the White House, and an overnight stay are planned as part of this year’s Honor Flight, which is entirely funded by donations and is provided to veterans at no cost.

Veterans participating in this year’s Honor Flight are listed below, by hometown.

Holton: Timothy Reino, Roger Rethman, William Heinen, David Schock, Bradford Stauffer, Herb Streit, James Curtis, Jeremy Rollins, Jack Pittaway, Daniel Amberg, Terrance Ludvicek, Ralph Herbers, Michael Luck, Boyd Plankinton, Kirt Gehrt, Roger May, Erich Campbell and Allan Stous.

Mayetta: Larry Larkin, Lester Crawshaw and Clarence Williams.

Hoyt: Frank Suggs.

Wetmore: Edgar Claycamp and Shannon McQueen.

Goff: Donald Perry.

Topeka: Reuben Sullivan, James Kenyon, Larry Rinker, James Browning, Bradford Cowler, Gary Jackman, Brett Warren, Larry Kampschreeder, Lawrence Clark and Jared Workman.

Silver Lake: Francis Von Lintel.

Auburn: Jerry Siecgrist.

Berryton: Steven Christenberry.

Paxico: Robert Guedenkauf.

Ozawkie: Todd Smith.

McLouth: Duane Noll.

Wakeeney: Alvin Schuster.

Bonner Springs: Ian Sangster.

Edwardsville: Raymond Bush.

Kansas City, Mo.: George Berning.

Mission, Texas: Daryl Kabriel.

Student guardians representing Jackson Heights High School will include Ian Allen, Taylor Bosley, Lillian Brown, Emma Brucken, Talen Browning, Jennifer Buck, Savannah Cattrell, Layla Cochran, Chesnea Cochren, Dawson Cochren, Jace Doyle, Emirson Fritz, Kade Holliday, Michaela Hutfles, Haddlea Kilpatrick, Brayden McQueen, Drake Mellies, Makinley Mulroy, Ava Rash, Alexis Richter, Alexandria Rollins, Wyatt Rollins, Anna Schierling, Weston Schultejans, Ryan Shuler and Clara Will.

Holton High School student guardians will include Aaralyn Allen, Emberlee Allen, Remington Bliss, Eva Cortez, Emily Ditzler, Rylie Doran, Alec Frazier, Cael Frazier, Jaelyn Gaston, Katelyn Ingels, Briar Page, Dalton Peters, Rylan Pittaway, Abigail Schlodder, Brynn Schmille, Madison Schumaker, Elizabeth Schuster, Amanda Taylor, Jacob Warner and Jeffrey Warner.

Support staff for the Honor Flight include JHHS Principal Derek Smith, Jackson Heights Superintendent Jim Howard, Holton Honor Flight coordinator Debbie Harshaw, David Allen, Kevin Schierling, Paul Lierz, Vern Andrews, Gary Baldridge, Jake Spaulding, Brian Sanders, Brandi Watkins, Kaylee Zimmerman, Liz Rostetter, Carrie Harris and Tony Rieschick.