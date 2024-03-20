Home market values up about 9 percent in Jackson County

Market values for homes in Jackson County have increased by an average of nine percent this past year, according to Jackson County Appraiser Kate Immenschuh.

Property valuation notices were mailed to county property owners at the beginning of the month and values for all classifications were up.

On average, commercial real estate values increased by 6.5 percent while values for both agriculture land and vacant lots each increased by half a percent, Immenschuh said.

“It’s just the market trend right now,” Immenschuh said of the increases.

The Jackson County Appraiser’s Office analyzes five “comparable sales” to determine a home’s market value.

“For the 2024 values, we used studies that were done from 2019 through 2023,” she said.

Last year, home values increased, on average, about seven percent. The year before, values increased by eight percent.

Appraised residential property values are assessed at an 11.5 percent rate, which is set by the state and cannot be adjusted by the county.

Land devoted to agricultural use is assessed at a 30 percent rate and improvements on agricultural land are assessed at 25 percent.

Vacant lots and real property owned and operated by a not-for-profit are both assessed at 12 percent.

Commercial property’s assessment rate is 25 percent of the total appraised value. All other rural and urban real property is assessed at 30 percent.

The assessed valuation of all county property will be officially certified this June and used to set city, county and school budgets.

