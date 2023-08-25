Holton woman injured in car-bicycle accident (Updated)

A Holton woman was injured Friday morning, Aug. 18 while she was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 75 on a bicycle and struck a vehicle, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Hadassah E. Prosser, 52, was taken by Jackson County EMS to Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center in Topeka for treatment of injuries found not to be life-threatening following the accident, which occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Friday along U.S. 75 in front of the 7-Eleven store, Sheriff Morse reported.

Sheriff's officers received a report of a car-pedestrian accident in front of the convenience store, arriving at the scene along with Holton police and Jackson County EMS personnel to find Prosser lying on the highway.

According to the report, the accident occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75, where a witness to the accident had stopped in the left lane allowing Prosser to cross the road while a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Heather L. Schrick, 41, of Holton, was northbound in the right lane when Prosser’s bicycle struck Schrick’s vehicle.

Schrick was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the accident, as were two passengers in her vehicle, and none of the occupants of the Wrangler were injured, according to the report. The accident remains under investigation, it was reported.

Editor’s note: The above corrects an article that appeared in the Aug. 23 Recorder that incorrectly stated how the accident took place. The Recorder apologizes for the error.