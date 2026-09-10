Holton USD 336 budget will exceed revenue neutral rate

The proposed new budget for Holton USD 336 includes a 56.263 mill levy, which is slightly less than the current mill levy, according to the district’s public notice published in The Recorder's Sept. 2 edition.

The proposed new budget is expected to generate $3,853,973 in local taxes, which is a little more than what this year’s budget generated ($3,718,093), primarily due to a new assessed valuation of $75,244,868, which is up $3,147,947 over last year’s assessed valuation of $72,096,921.

Maximum budget authority listed on the proposed new budget totals $35,230,474, which is up $6,401,224 from the current maximum budget authority of $28,829,250.

The line item in the proposed new budget with the most significant change is the one for capital outlay. While capital outlay expenditures totaled $467,748 in the district’s current budget. The proposed new budget anticipates $4,407,132 in capital outlay expenditures.

According to the proposed new budget, the district expects to exceed revenue neutral rate with the proposed new budget. In order to have stayed revenue neutral, the district would have had to have a 54.188 total mill levy for the proposed new budget. The district plans to exceed that total by 2.07 mills.

The Holton school board will meet at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at the district office for the district’s revenue neutral public hearing. The Holton school board will meet at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at the district office for the district’s proposed budget hearing. The public notice for these two public hearings states that the board will meet “for the purpose of hearing and answering objections of taxpayers relating to the proposed use of all funds and the amount to be levied.”

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Sept. 2, 2026” under “E-Editions.”