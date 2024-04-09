Holton USD 336 budget includes minor mill levy increase

The proposed new budget for Holton USD 336 includes a .76 mill levy increase over last year’s budget and a $4,341,280 assessed valuation increase. With the new budget, the district expects to collect $132,352 more in local taxes than it did last year.

Public hearings on exceeding the revenue neutral rate and on the proposed new budget will be held starting at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the district office. The public notice with all of the proposed new budget details is published on Page 10 of this issue.

The proposed new budget has a total mill levy of 57.300, up slightly from last year’s total mill levy of 56.534 mills.

The district’s new assessed valuation has been set at $69,784,366, up from last year’s assessed valuation of $65,443,086.

With the new budget, the district expects to collect $3,619,218 in local taxes, compared to the $3,486,866 that was collected in local taxes last year.

Like last year, the district lists 20 mills to fund the general fund again this year. The district lists 17.190 mills for supplemental general fund this year, up 2.537 mills from last year when 14.653 mills for supplemental general fund was listed.

The district lists 8 mills for capital outlay, up slightly from the 7.948 mills listed for capital outlay last year.

The district lists 12.110 mills for bond and interest this year, down slightly from last year when 13.933 mills was listed for bond and interest.

The new budget lists the district’s new maximum budget authority at $36,545,305, which is up $9,049,246 over last year’s maximum budget authority of $27,496,059. School officials do not ever spend as much as their district’s maximum budget authority allows, but rather they have the maximum budget authority in place as a precautionary measure.

The district’s total debt for 2024-2025 is listed at $14,975,000, down $1,950,000 from last year when the total debt was $16,925,000. This debt is tied to the general obligation bonds used to build the Holton Elementary School.

For more on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select "Aug. 28, 2024" under "E-Editions."