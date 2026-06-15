Holton school board approves Digital Learning Academy

The Holton Digital Learning Academy, USD 336’s rigorous, structured online learning program approved by the Kansas Department of Education, received the green light by the Holton school board on a 7-0 vote here Monday evening at the board’s June meeting held at the district office.

Enrollment will open July 1 for the virtual learning program for students in grades three through 12. A total of 15 students who reside in the district’s attendance boundaries will be accepted for the program in its inaugural year, it was reported.

There is an application process that families should complete by June 30, it was reported. Contact the district office at 785-364-3650 for more information.

Students accepted for the program may be responsible for applicable district fees that are consistent with fees charged to traditional district students, such as athletic participation fees, student gate passes, activity fees and other costs associated with extracurricular programs or activities.

School officials say they hope some of the families who moved their students out of the district, or some of those families who have been home-schooling, will come back to the district for the Holton Digital Learning Academy.

Students accepted for the online learning program must have reliable Internet access, must have daily supervision and strong support at home and must take proper care of district devices.

The mission of the district’s online learning program is to engage, educate and empower individuals to develop a community of confident, employable learners. The vision of the program is to empower every learner every day.

The online program Edgenuity will be utilized for the program. Students will log-in daily, complete work honestly and on time, attend required live sessions, respond to teachers and stay on pace in all courses.

Mandatory attendance requirements include two mandatory attendance days prior to Sept. 20 and two mandatory attendance days prior to Oct. 4.

Students will be eligible for extracurricular activities in the district based on academic standing, attendance, conduct expectations, full enrollment status and Kansas State High School Activities Association rules.

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