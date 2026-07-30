Holton Recorder survey

The Holton Recorder is excited to announce the newspaper has been selected to participate in a prestigious national initiative focused on the future of community journalism in rural America.

Over the coming weeks, Holton Recorder staff, readers, advertisers and community members will work together as part of an important national effort examining how local newspapers can remain strong, sustainable and community focused for generations to come.

The project brings together newspaper leaders, journalism researchers and rural communities to help develop new models for local journalism at a time when newspapers across the country continue facing enormous challenges.

Teri Finneman, a journalism professor at The University of Kansas and co-author of “Reviving Rural News: Transforming The Business Model Of Community Journalism In The U.S. And Beyond,” will be leading the initiative.

Finneman, who has worked with newspapers across the Midwest as part of the initiative, received a grant from the Hall Center for the Humanities at KU to specifically work with Kansas rural communities.

“Holton is the first stop as we work in selected towns across the state in the coming year,” said Finneman, who is originally from a town of 2,500 in western North Dakota. “With the community’s help, we can really make the newspaper a beacon for others across the state and country to follow.”

The initiative will include community surveys, focus groups and public discussions designed to gather feedback from residents of all backgrounds and perspectives.

Organizers said public participation will play a major role in helping shape future decisions and priorities for the newspaper.

The Holton Recorder is among only a limited number of newspapers nationwide given this incredible opportunity, which has already strengthened newspapers in North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Kansas.

Recorder publishers David and Connie Powls said they are honored to have the newspaper chosen and believe the opportunity represents something much larger than the newspaper itself.

“This is a major opportunity not just for The Recorder but for our entire community,” said the Powlses. “We are incredibly proud that Holton and Jackson County was selected to help lead conversations about the future of local journalism and rural communities.”

Since taking ownership of The Recorder in October of 1997, the Powlses have focused heavily on investing in the newspaper.

“We truly believe in this newspaper and in our community,” David Powls said. “This initiative gives residents a chance to directly help shape the future of their newspaper. That is exciting and incredibly important.”

At a time when many rural newspapers are disappearing, Holton and Jackson County have been given an opportunity to help shape what the future of community journalism could look like locally and nationwide.

“The business model most newspapers still rely on was developed in 1833, when Andrew Jackson was president,” Finneman said. “It assumed news should be dirt cheap and endlessly subsidized by advertising. That model no longer works. No other business could survive on a 200-year-old structure. Newspapers have to change, and we need the community’s support to do so.”

Please take survey either at https://tinyurl.com/HoltonRecorderSurvey or use the QR code