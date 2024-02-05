Holton native Hubach finds her niche in dermatology

Holton native Jessica Hubach has a passion for dermatology and serves as an advanced practice registered nurse at KMC Dermatology locations in north Topeka and Manhattan.

“I feel like there is something new to learn every day. Not everybody’s skin is the same so I’m constantly learning and seeing new things. I really enjoy getting to visit with people,” Hubach said. “Most of the work we do is preventive care.”

Hubach attended Holton schools through eighth grade and then graduated from Seaman High School in 2015.

“I knew I wanted to go into the medical field after high school, but I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do,” she said.

She originally studied to become a physician assistant at Kansas State University, but after a year and a half, she switched to nursing and enrolled at Washburn University.

She earned her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Washburn in 2019 followed by a master’s degree from Graceland University in 2022.

“I wasn’t sure at first what I wanted to do as a nurse practitioner. As a nurse, I worked in the ICU for a few years, but knew I wanted to get away from that,” she said.

Hubach worked for KMC Dermatology in high school at the front desk and then as a certified nursing assistant.

“I knew I liked dermatology. I did a one-year dermatology fellowship with them, and I have been practicing with them now since September,” she said.

Hubach provides a wide range of services for KMC Dermatology, including regular screenings for skin cancer and “anything involving hair, skin and nails,” such as hair loss, fungal rashes, eczema, psoriasis, warts, acne and nail disorders.

“I think dermatology services are becoming more popular as people realize how important their skin is,” she said.

She also offers cosmetic services, such as Botox, fillers and skin peels.

Her top advice for heathier skin?

“Wear sunscreen,” she said. “Also do regular skin checks. If you have a family history of melanoma, you should be getting yearly skin checks no matter what your age is. If you are 40 to 45, you should really start getting annual skin checks for prevention and to catch things early.”

Hubach works at the KMC Dermatology clinic in Manhattan on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and at the north Topeka clinic at 3405 N.W. Hunters Ridge Terrace on Mondays and Fridays.

KMC Dermatology accepts all major insurance providers, but Hubach said that the Hunters Ridge location also accepts Medicaid.

Hubach’s parents are Russell Hubach of Topeka and the late Regina Hubach, who died as the result of a motorcycle accident in 2005. Her grandparents are Don and Carol Hubach, formerly of Holton.

For more information about KMC Dermatology, call 785-596-1250 or visit www.kmcpa.com